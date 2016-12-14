



Streak Over, Army Ends Navyâ€™s Run with 21-17 Win



The Army West Point football team recorded a long-awaited victory over No. 25 Navy 21-17 in the 117th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA on Saturday afternoon.



Army ended a 14-year unbeaten streak in the series in front of 71,600 fans at M&T Bank Stadium and secured its first win in America’s Game since earning a 26-17 victory in 2001.

Army finishes the regular season at 7-5, while Navy closes out its regular season with a mark of 9-4.



Army maintained a 7-0 advantage after one quarter, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Andy Davidson. Davidson’s rush capped a 14-play, 66-yard drive for the Black Knights that used 7:39 off the game clock.



The sophomore crossed the goal line again with another 1-yard scamper midway through the second quarter and the Black Knights entered the locker room up, 14-0. This marked the first time since 2009 Army blanked the Midshipmen in the first half of play.



Navy responded with 10 unanswered points in the third quarter. The first one was a 1-yard touchdown rush from Zach Abey followed by a 28-yard field goal from Bennett Moehring.

The Midshipmen scored again, this time on a 41-yard rush from Abey, to take their first edge in the game at 17-14 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter. But Army would ultimately have the last score, as Ahmad Bradshaw’s 9-yard run with six minutes left in the game sealed the victory.



Army completes its 2016 season with a trip to the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl to face North Texas on Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. ET. The bowl game will be Army's first since 2010 and will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.