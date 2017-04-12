



Mount Saint Mary Swept By Old Westbury



Chris Introcaso reached base six times on Saturday. OLD WESTBURY – The Mount Saint Mary College Baseball team returned to Skyline Conference action on Saturday, dropping a set to Old Westbury by scores of 10-5 and 8-4. Christopher Introcaso reached base six times on the day, including a pair of hits in game one.



Game 1: Old Westbury 10 – Mount Saint Mary 5



The Knights got off to a quick start in the opener when Nick Rizzo walked, stole a pair of bags and scampered home on a throwing error on his steal of third base in the first inning.



After gaining the early lead, the Knights saw Old Westbury knot the score at 1-1 in the second when Louis Selino scored on a Mount Saint Mary miscue. The game remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the six when the Knights plated four runs to move in front 5-1.



With two outs and the bases loaded, Introcaso drove in a run with a walk before the Mount plated three straight unearned runs. Rizzo scored on a throwing error, before Vincenzo Pepe and Introcaso came home on a misplayed popup on the infield.



The lead did not last, as the Panthers responded with nine runs in the top of the seventh to pull in front for good in the game. Old Westbury recorded six hits in the frame, including two run doubles from Jesse Matos and Kevin Lao.



Mount Saint Mary loaded the bases on three walks in the bottom of the seventh and put a runner on in the ninth, but was not able to get closer than the final five run deficit.



Introcaso and Peter Knights each finished with a pair of hits in the game, with Introcaso drawing a walk and recording the team’s lone RBI. Rizzo drew a pair of walks, stole two bags and scored twice for the Mount.



Lao paced the Old Westbury offensive attack with a 3-for-6 effort with four RBI. Jesse Russo, Paul Rapoli and Matos all finished with two hits in a run.



Christopher Ruggiero suffered the game one loss after working 6.1 innings. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walked five and fanned five. James English picked up the win in relief with a scoreless inning and Vinny Negri picked up his third save of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings of work.



Game 2: Old Westbury 8 – Mount Saint Mary 4



After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning of game two, the Mount rallied with three runs in their first at-bat to grab a 3-2 lead after an inning. Rizzo and Matt Kozireski singled to start the inning with Rizzo scoring on a sacrifice fly to get the Knights on the board. Pepe drove in a run with a single and Introcaso later scored on a wild pitch to move the Mount in front.



The Knights held the lead until third when Old Westbury plated single runs in their next three at-bats. Dean Sheridan singled home a run in the third, before Lao plated a run I the fourth with a sacrifice fly. Matos pushed the Panthers in front 5-3 in the fifth with a run scoring single.



The Knights got a run closer in the sixth when Kozireski drove home Joey Pugliese with a two run single in the home half of the sixth inning.



Leading by a run, Old Westbury spread its lead to four with three tallies in its final at-bat. Carlos Balmaceda picked up a run scoring base hit in the seventh for the Panthers.



Kozireski finished game two 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Pugliese rounded out the contest 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Introcaso drew two walks and scored a run.



Russo finished game two 3-for-5 with two runs for Old Westbury with Tommy Ziegen finishing the game 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.



Blake Kennan suffered the loss in relief, surrendering three runs on six hits in 2.2 innings. Daniel Aguilo worked a complete game for the Panthers for the win, giving up four runs on seven hits.



Saturday’s sweep drops Mount Saint Mary to 4-18 overall on the season and to 2-6 in league play. Next up for the Knights is a non-conference home game against Staten Island on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium.



5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor