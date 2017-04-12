



SUNY New Paltz Hawks Split With Fredonia



The SUNY New Paltz baseball team split a SUNYAC doubleheader at Fredonia on Sunday. By Ryan Novitsky



FREDONIA – Junior third baseman Jake Williams finished the day 4-for-8 at the plate as the State University of New York at New Paltz baseball team split a SUNYAC doubleheader at Fredonia on Sunday, winning game one 11-5 before falling in game two, 2-0.



The Hawks move to 9-8, 2-3 SUNYAC while the Blue Devils move to 11-12, 3-8 SUNYAC. Both teams will conclude the three-game series tomorrow at 12 p.m. at Ludwig Field.



Game One: New Paltz 11, Fredonia 5



The Hawks tallied 11 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of six Blue Devil miscues to run away with the opener.



New Paltz plated two runs in the second, five runs in the fifth, three more in the seventh and scored an additional run in the ninth to complete the scoring. Fredonia tacked on runs in the fifth and eighth innings.



Offensively, the 6-7-8-9 hitters for New Paltz combined to go 6-for-16 with nine RBI, six walks and four runs scored.



Freshman Savino Citriniti led the bats with a 3-for-4 outing with three RBI. Sophomore Ryan Frost enjoyed a 2-for-4 game with three RBI while freshman Julian Francisco drove in two runs.



Williams went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot while junior Nick DePietro went 2-for-6. Junior Chris Moran picked up two RBI and junior Dwayne Page scored three runs.



On the mound, junior righty Conor Donachie earned the start and the win, going 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts while allowing two runs.



Freshman Anthony Amoroso and sophomore Michael Delio appeared out of the pen and combined for three innings of shutout baseball.





Game Two: Fredonia 2, New Paltz 0



Despite outhitting Fredonia 5-4 in game two, two errors by New Paltz and a two-run single by the Blue Devils in the fourth inning proved to be the difference.



In this game, the top of the order produced the offense for the Hawks as the 1-2-3 hitters combined for four of the five hits. Williams led off and finished 2-for-3 while DePietro, Moran and sophomore Justin Ganca all tallied base knocks.



Junior lefty Brian LoRusso suffered the defeat as the southpaw hurled six innings, scattering four hits, allowing two walks and the two earned runs.