



Harvard Earns Twin Bill Sweep Over West Point



The Crimson earned an 11-4 seven-inning victory in the opener before registering a 17-9 win in the nightcap at USA Baseball’s National Training Complex.



The Black Knights took an early 2-0 lead after the first frame of Game 1 but saw the designated away team notch 10 runs over the course of the next four-and-a-half innings to break the game open at 10-2. The Cadets tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth, and even scored two runs back, but the deficit proved to be too much.



In Game 2, the contest was tied at 2-2 after both teams recorded runs in the first inning. Unfortunately, Harvard posted five runs in the top of the fifth to create a 7-2 gap between the teams. Army scored its third run in the fourth, but three additional runs for the Crimson in the fifth and sixth ultimately sunk the Black Knights.



John McCarthy finished the day going a team-best 5-for-10 with two runs scored and three RBI’s. Alex Dickerson chipped in four hits, five RBI and a run in his eight at bats as well to help lead Army. Matt Hudgins and Jon Rosoff also added three hits each, while David Monge posted two.



Tyler Giovinco and Sam Messina were both credited with a loss on the mound. Giovinco was the starter for Game 1, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his 3.0 innings of work.



The sophomore struck out three during his time on the hill as well.



Messina notched his first career start in Game 2. The sophomore gave up one hit, five runs, four of which were earned, and walked four in his 1.2 innings.



Army next faces the New York Mets on Friday for an exhibition game before opening up Patriot League play on Saturday at Lafayette. Friday's contest is slated for a 1:10 first pitch at Citi Field.