



Knights Settle For Split at Farmingdale State



MSMC Christopher Ruggiero FARMINGDALE – The Mount Saint Mary College Baseball team traveled to Farmingdale State on Sunday and earned a split after winning game one 11-3 and falling in game two 3-0. Six Knights recorded at least two hits in the game one victory, including Nick Rizzo and Tom HUvane who recorded three hits apiece.



Game 1: Mount Saint Mary 11 – Farmingdale State 3



The Mount offense erupted for a season-high 11 runs in the opener and pounded out 15 hits. The Mount got going early in the opener, plating four runs in the first and two more in the second to open a 6-0 lead. John Santana drove in the first run of the game with a single before Michael Doxey delivered Santana and Peter Knights with a single. Nicholas Terzulli closed out the first inning scoring with an RBI double.



In the two runs second, the Mount got a run scoring walk from Kevin Colgan and a run scoring single from Huvane that chased Knights home with the Mount’s sixth run of the game.



Mount Saint Mary added a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth and tacked on its 11th run of the game in its final at-bat of the game. Knights pushed home Kevin Edgar with a single before Terzulli drove home Doxey and Huvane with his second double of the game in the sixth. Huvane accounted for the ninth inning run with a single that brought Knights home.



Mount Saint Mary outhit Farmingdale State 15-7 in the opener with Rizzo going 3-for-4 with two runs and two walks and Huvane finishing up 3-for-6 with a run and two RBI. Knights scored twice and posted two hits with Santana, Edgar and Terzulli wrapping up the win with a pair of safeties each. Doxey scored twice and drove in two runs for the Mount in the opener.



Christopher Ruggiero earned his first win of the season with 6.0 effective innings of work. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out five as he moved to 1-3 on the season. Freshman Alexander Maher earned his first career save after working the final 3.0 innings. He did not allow a run and struck out a pair.



Game 2: Farmingdale State 3 – Mount Saint Mary 0



After reaching double figures in runs for the first time of the season in game one, the Knights were shutout for the second time of the season in the backend of Sunday’s set. The Mount was held to just three hits, with Knights going 2-for-3 and Huvane finishing up 1-for-3.



The Rams got all the scoring they needed in the third inning when Cam Alfano tripled home Tyler Schrimpf. Farmingdale State added a run in the fourth on an Anthony Sirianni run scoring groundout and it closed out the scoring in the sixth when Dalton McCarthy crossed with an unearned run.



Matthew Constantine moved to 3-1 with six shutout innings of work. He struck out six and walked only one. Matt Seelinger picked up the save with a scoreless inning of work that featured two strikeouts.



Ryan Hayes suffered the loss in a complete game effort. He allowed just one earned run on seven hits and struck out one.



Sunday's split moves Mount Saint Mary to 3-13 overall on the season and to 1-3 in Skyline Conference play. Next up for the Knights in a non-conference contest with New Jersey City University on March 30. First pitch at Dutchess Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.