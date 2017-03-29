



Vassar Brewers Win Streak Moves to Nine



Vassar Brewers Yoni Auerbach HUNTINGDON, PA – The Vassar College men’s volleyball team, ranked No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 15, continued to roll Saturday, upping its win streak to nine games with 3-0 wins over No. 15 Juniata College and Arcadia University in non-conference action from Memorial Gym on the campus of Juniata.



The nine-game win streak for the Brewers is the second-longest in program history, eclipsed only by the 13-game stretch for VC back in 2008. VC picked up straight set wins with scores of 29-27, 25-22 and 25-16 over Juniata, followed by a 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18 win over Arcadia.



Vassar 3, Juniata 0



The Brewers were on-fire offensively in the opening match of the day, hitting .407, led by 15 kills and a .750 hitting clip from freshman Yoni Auerbach to roll to the win. Vassar posted 17 kills in each of the first two sets, and held the Eagles to .143 hitting in the third to earn the straight set victory.



The 15 kills for Auerbach were a career high, as he posted no errors on 20 attempts. The newcomer added three blocks as well for VC. Christian Lizana finished with 10 kills and four digs, and junior Matthew Knigge hammered down eight winners, while blocking five total attempts. Fellow junior Zechariah Lee also handed out 37 assists, finishing with three kills on his five attacks. Senior Quinn Rutledge also posted six kills and six digs, while fellow senior Trey Cimorelli had six defensive saves.



The first set was close throughout, needing extra points after Juniata fended off a pair of set points for Vassar. The Eagles had a set point at 25-24, but Lizana put down an attack to tie the game at 25. Lizana two points later once again saved VC to tie the set at 27, and a block by Auerbach and Knigge clinched the game for VC.



In the second set, Vassar and Juniata (13-10) were tied at 17 but the Brewers scored five of the next six points to pull away, as Lizana finished the set and put Vassar up 2-0 with another kill. The third game was all Vassar, as the Brewers scored eight of the first nine points, cruising to the three-set victory. Quinn Peterson finished with 12 kills for JC, while Matt Vasinko added 10 as well for the Eagles.



Vassar 3, Arcadia 0



The Brewers continued to be effective offensively at the net, while Vassar’s defense improved in the second match as well. VC hit .344 (31-10-61) for the match, while holding the Knights (11-15) to just 23 kills and a hitting clip of .074. Knigge was VC’s top offensive threat in the nightcap, posting 11 kills on 17 attempts, hitting .529.



Junior Brian Manley got the better of his little brother Jason Manley of Arcadia on Saturday, as Manley chalked up seven kills. Lee added four kills, 22 helpers, two aces, three digs and four assisted blocks, and freshman Zach Bygall posted three kills on four attacks. Fellow newcomer Kevin Ros also had three assists, a service ace and five digs. Cimorelli led all players with six digs.



“It was a great trip to shake off the rust from spring break,” said head coach Richard Gary, as Vassar also knocked off Marymount University Friday evening in five games. “The guys played better every set and showed great focus as we faced a fun opposed crowd. It was nice to see different guys carry the offensive load.”



“It’s necessary for our development that we diversify the offense. Matt was obviously great against Marymount, while Yoni had a fantastic match with Juniata, and Brian played lights out against Arcadia, which was nice to see since he was playing his little brother.” The younger Manley led Arcadia with eight kills and four digs, while Bryce Galloway also added eight kills. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor