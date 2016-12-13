



Elizabeth M. Ryan



Elizabeth M. Ryan has received an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend State University of New York , Brockport, N.Y. The scholarship pays for tuition, fees, an allowance for buying textbooks, and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year in which the scholarship is in effect.



Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis based on academic and personal achievements, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, leadership abilities, and in-person interviews. The scholarship recipients enroll as members of the Army ROTC battalion at their colleges.



Upon graduation from college and completion of the ROTC program requirements, the student receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. All scholarship students incur a military service obligation of eight years, which they may fulfill through either active-duty or reserve Army service or service.



She is a 2015 graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School, Staatsburg, N.Y.



