PHOTO GALLERY
Military Salute Today is December 22nd, 2016|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



December 13th, 2016

Elizabeth M. Ryan



Elizabeth M. Ryan has received an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend State University of New York , Brockport, N.Y. The scholarship pays for tuition, fees, an allowance for buying textbooks, and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year in which the scholarship is in effect.

Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis based on academic and personal achievements, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, leadership abilities, and in-person interviews. The scholarship recipients enroll as members of the Army ROTC battalion at their colleges.

Upon graduation from college and completion of the ROTC program requirements, the student receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. All scholarship students incur a military service obligation of eight years, which they may fulfill through either active-duty or reserve Army service or service.

She is a 2015 graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School, Staatsburg, N.Y.


Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 











My holiday shopping is done:
In Person
On Line
I dont shop

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 