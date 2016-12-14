Today is December 22nd, 2016 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason T. Aponte



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason T. Aponte graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Aponte is the son of Pedro and Yolanda Aponte of Lakeland, Fla.



He is a 2013 graduate of School for Legal Studies, Brooklyn, N.Y. He earned an associate degree in 2015 from Monroe College, New Rochelle, N.Y.



