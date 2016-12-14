Today is December 22nd, 2016 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Donald Castillo Jr.



U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Donald Castillo Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Castillo earned distinction as an honor graduate.



He is the son of Donald and Linda Castillo of Newburgh, N.Y.



The airman is a 2010 graduate of Marlboro Central High School, Marlboro, N.Y. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2014 from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York, N.Y.



5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below

Your name: Your email: Article Title: Comment Text:



*Posts do not appear immediately

















