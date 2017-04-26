|
April 26th, 2017
Mount students Cruise to Sixth Volleyball Tourney
The Knight Strikers senior student team took down the Top Gun faculty team in a best of three competition on April 6 at Mount Saint Mary College.
Photo: Lee Ferris
NEWBURGH - In the Sixth Annual Volleyball Showdown at Mount Saint Mary College on April 6, the Knight Strikers senior student team took down the Top Gun faculty team.
The win marked the Strikers’ second victory in as many years.
The Top Gun team’s ego may have written checks that their bodies couldn’t cash, but they’re already looking forward to heading into the danger zone again next year against a new Knight Strikers senior team.
