Mount students Cruise to Sixth Volleyball Tourney



The Knight Strikers senior student team took down the Top Gun faculty team in a best of three competition on April 6 at Mount Saint Mary College. Photo: Lee Ferris NEWBURGH - In the Sixth Annual Volleyball Showdown at Mount Saint Mary College on April 6, the Knight Strikers senior student team took down the Top Gun faculty team.

The win marked the Strikers’ second victory in as many years.



The Top Gun team's ego may have written checks that their bodies couldn't cash, but they're already looking forward to heading into the danger zone again next year against a new Knight Strikers senior team.

