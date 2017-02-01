



Nurses’ Pinned at Rockland Community College



Rockland Community College’s nursing program graduates pose for photo (from left to right) First Row: Nicole Dilorenzo, Tiffany Perrone, Sarah Zlotnick, Rossana Merino, Millard Tomelden, Renee Gnisci (Second Row): Venette Myrtil, Daphmy Francois, Wynter Starke, Eleanor Conway, Donna Heitz, Alissa Genao, Eileen Fagan, Jenny Rodriguez, (Third Row) Liza Bloom, Briana Slutsky, Shantel Taylor, Bonnie Alfonso, Kadiann Letts, Danielle Bontemps, Jodi-Ann Fairclough, Leah Akuka (Fourth Row) Christine Mccarthy, John O’Brien, Johnanthony Malizia, Tzvi Farkas, Riki Peterson-Jicha, Samantha Glielmi, Angie Lovinsky, and Jennifer Schnalzer. Graduates not pictured: Edward Henry, Ashley McKenzie, Aine O’Sullivan, Michelle Thompson-Henry RAMAPO - Recent graduates (Dec.’16) of Rockland Community College’s nursing program proudly participated in the traditional Nurses’ Pinning ceremony, held January 3, 2017.

A jubilant but hushed crowd of families and friends joined RCC faculty and officials as proud nursing graduates carried a candle to take their place on the stage in the Cultural Arts Theater. The pinning ceremony includes the nursing graduates’ solemn recitation of the Nightingale Pledge along with their triumphant and sometimes emotional receipt of the school pin.



Several speakers presented achievement awards at the event and guest speaker alumnus Antenor Ostine '03, a nurse practitioner at St. Lukes in Cornwall, acknowledged the graduates' dedication and determination in achieving this goal. Graduate John O'Brien, speaking as the third generation of his family to serve as student speaker at RCC's Nurses' Pinning Ceremony, followed a path first set in 1975 by his grandmother Terry, and repeated again by his