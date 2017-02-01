Today is February 2nd, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



Heritage Middle School Kicks Off New Initiative



NEWBURGH - On January 19, Heritage Middle School kicked of a new initiative #KindnessMatters as part of #NoNameCallingWeek. Students were asked to answer #IWontStandFor. Their statements will be displayed throughout the building. “I challenge you to join me in healing one another. What you say and what you do matters,” shared Assistant Principal Marcie Heywood. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor

