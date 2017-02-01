|
|
|
|
Education Today is February 2nd, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
|
February 1st, 2017
Heritage Middle School Kicks Off New Initiative
NEWBURGH - On January 19, Heritage Middle School kicked of a new initiative #KindnessMatters as part of #NoNameCallingWeek. Students were asked to answer #IWontStandFor. Their statements will be displayed throughout the building. “I challenge you to join me in healing one another. What you say and what you do matters,” shared Assistant Principal Marcie Heywood.
Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
*Posts do not appear immediately
|
|