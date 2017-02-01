PHOTO GALLERY
Heritage Middle School Kicks Off New Initiative



NEWBURGH - On January 19, Heritage Middle School kicked of a new initiative #KindnessMatters as part of #NoNameCallingWeek. Students were asked to answer #IWontStandFor. Their statements will be displayed throughout the building. “I challenge you to join me in healing one another. What you say and what you do matters,” shared Assistant Principal Marcie Heywood.

