



Continuing Education is Always a Good Thing



Presenting the check to Ms. Jones: (l to r) Bernice Leonard, president of PEO Alpha Chapter, Sheryl Jones, recipient of the award, Deborah Hill, Chair of the PCE Alpha Scholarship Committee. NEWBURGH - The year 2017 began on a happy note for Sheryl Jones of Newburgh, when she received an eighteen hundred dollar grant awarded by PEO International, and presented by the PEO Alpha Chapter. Ms. Jones will use the money for tuition at Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut, where she is studying for a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism.



Sheryl is no stranger to advanced study. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Computer-based Information Systems from Howard University, and completed the Accelerated Alternative Program in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas, Pan American. She joined the 1996 corps of Teach for America in Texas. Ms. Jones holds teaching certificates in Texas, California, Georgia, and New York, and has taught in London, England with the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program. Ms. Jones combined her teaching strategies with her love of music to create a CD/DVD entitled, “Kid’s Multiplication Motivation”, which has been featured on CNN Headline News.



Ms. Jones had broadcasting experience while living in Los Angeles, California. She was voted “Radio Announcer of the Week”, and nominated for “Radio Announcer of the Year” by the Southern California Gospel Announcers Guild for her radio show, “The Me & Ms. Jones Show.” She is also a stand up comedienne, and has competed on BET’s “Coming on Stage” with host Bruce Bruce and judge Kevin Hart.



Ms. Jones is originally from Newburgh, graduating from Newburgh Free Academy. She was the first “Miss Teen Newburgh” in 1989. While working on her master’s degree at Quinnipiac University, she is teaching Adult Basic Education at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, NY.



PEO is a philanthropic educational organization of women who work to encourage and aid women in attaining their educational goals. Alpha Chapter is proud to have recommended this award to a most worthy candidate!



5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor