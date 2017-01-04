Today is January 3rd, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



NECSD Hosts Pajama Bedtime Story Party



NEWBURGH - On a cold winter night on December 9, over 165 attendees cozied up for a pajama bedtime story party at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center hosted by the NECSD Family and Community Engagement Department. Students from the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus theatre program and the NFA Drama Company, the Before Broadway Theatre Co., entertained families by acting out story books. In addition, hot cocoa was served and free books were given out to students. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below

Your name: Your email: Article Title: Comment Text:



*Posts do not appear immediately

















