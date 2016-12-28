



2017 Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Winners



NEW WINDSOR - The 2017 winners of the Tuskegee Airmen Maj. Gen. Irene Trowell-Harris Chapter’s annual tuition-assistance awards have been announced. The chapter is based at Stewart International Airport, in New Windsor, and has been granting the $1,000 scholarships to deserving Hudson Valley high school seniors since 1998.



Including the current awards, the Trowell-Harris Chapter has distributed nearly $200,000 to local scholars.



The 2017 winners are:

• Adelson Aguasvivas, Newburgh Free Academy

• Tyjeer Carruthers, Newburgh Free Academy

• Suetanya Euter, Newburgh Free Academy

• Yamilet Gonzalez, Newburgh Free Academy

• Kristen Henry, Cornwall Central High School

• Miracle James, Newburgh Free Academy

• Alyssa Mast, New Paltz High School

• César Micklick, Valley Central High School

• Bryson Nieves, Warwick Valley High School

• Jonathan Perez, Newburgh Free Academy

• Jennifer Sandoval, John S. Burke Catholic High School

• Alexander Wolf, Valley Central High School



The tuition-assistance awards will be presented at the Trowell-Harris Chapter's annual gala dinner at Anthony's Pier 9, on Route 9W between Cornwall and Newburgh, on Saturday, February 4, 2017. The public is welcome and can meet World War II veterans including at least one surviving original Tuskegee Airman, as well as local dignitaries and members of the Trowell-Harris Chapter, including the tuition-award winners and teenage members of the chapter's Lee A. Archer Jr. Red Tail Youth Flying Program. (Go to www.tai-ny.com for tickets.)