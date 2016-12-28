



Exploring Native American Villages with iPads



NEW WINDSOR - The Newburgh Enlarged City School District Director of Social Studies K-12 Dr. Augustine Tornatore, visited Temple Hill Academy Instructional Coach Allison Roberts, and teacher Brittany Fay’s fourth grade class. The teachers had an interactive Social Studies lesson about Native Americans through the application NEARPOD. The students used iPads to look into Indian villages, and explained what they noticed and what they wondered.



The fourth graders also saw some interesting photos and discussed them with their groups. The students were then asked to take a survey on what they liked about the program and what other topics they would be interested in exploring. Survey results indicated that the students enjoyed learning with the iPads. In addition, students asked to use NEARPOD again for future lessons. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor