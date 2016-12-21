



Bullying Project Aims to Change Minds and Hearts



Vails Gate STEAM Academy Assistant Principal Mayda Amabile, Teaching Assistant Kattya Fernandez, and Principal Ebony Green. VAILS GATE - The Vails Gate STEAM Academy is going full STEAM ahead by supporting an anti-bullying initiative called The Be-A-Friend Project. Spearheaded in the school by teaching assistant Kattya Fernandez, The Be-A-Friend-Project is an initiative that offers encouraging and loving letters to kids that have been victims of bullying.



“This project is very important to me because I was bullied as a child,” Fernandez shared. Every month a child is selected and that’s where Vails Gate STEAM students come in with words of support. Students will write a letter/card, draw a picture or make artwork to support the child who has been bullied. The letters will then be mailed to the See The Wish/Be-A-Friend Project in Cold Spring, NY.



Fernandez shared that she hopes this will go district-wide in the future and welcomes letters from other Newburgh Enlarged City School District schools to be included in the mailing. For more information, contact Fernandez at the school 563-7900 or visit www.seethewish.com.

