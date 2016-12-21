|
|
|
|
Education Today is December 22nd, 2016|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
|
December 21st, 2016
Bullying Project Aims to Change Minds and Hearts
Vails Gate STEAM Academy Assistant Principal Mayda Amabile, Teaching Assistant Kattya Fernandez, and Principal Ebony Green.
VAILS GATE - The Vails Gate STEAM Academy is going full STEAM ahead by supporting an anti-bullying initiative called The Be-A-Friend Project. Spearheaded in the school by teaching assistant Kattya Fernandez, The Be-A-Friend-Project is an initiative that offers encouraging and loving letters to kids that have been victims of bullying.
“This project is very important to me because I was bullied as a child,” Fernandez shared. Every month a child is selected and that’s where Vails Gate STEAM students come in with words of support. Students will write a letter/card, draw a picture or make artwork to support the child who has been bullied. The letters will then be mailed to the See The Wish/Be-A-Friend Project in Cold Spring, NY.
Fernandez shared that she hopes this will go district-wide in the future and welcomes letters from other Newburgh Enlarged City School District schools to be included in the mailing. For more information, contact Fernandez at the school 563-7900 or visit www.seethewish.com.
Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
*Posts do not appear immediately
|
|