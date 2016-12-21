|
December 21st, 2016
Scholarships For Minority Students Are Available
WASHINGTON, DC — The American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program is offering renewable scholarships of $2,500 to $5,000 per year for African American, Hispanic/Latino and American Indian students entering chemistry-related fields. Qualified students may be studying at community colleges or four-year institutions. Graduating high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors may apply.
Eligible majors include but are not limited to chemistry, toxicology, biochemistry, chemical engineering and chemical technology.
In addition to providing financial support, the ACS Scholars Program pairs students with academic and professional mentors to give them the opportunity to learn from those who have experienced similar challenges related to ethnicity. These relationships can span entire careers.
Scholarship applications will be accepted through March 1, 2017, for the academic year 2017-18. Applications are accepted online on the ACS Scholars Program website www.acs.org/scholars. Additional information is available by calling 1-800-227-5558, extension 6250, or by emailing scholars@acs.org.
The Scholars program, now in its 21st year, aims to build awareness of the value and rewards associated with careers in chemistry and to help students acquire the skills and credentials needed for success. Nearly 1,700 ACS Scholars have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the chemical sciences, and a substantial number have gone on to graduate school and/or entered the workforce in their field.
The ACS Scholars Program is generously supported by:
Founding Partner $1 million+
PPG Industries
Benefactor $1 million
Procter & Gamble
Visionary Partners $500,000
Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation
GlaxoSmithKline
Sustaining Partners $250,000
3M
ACS Petroleum Research Fund
BASF
Dow Corning
DuPont
Merck & Co., Inc.
Schering-Plough
Société de Chimie Industrielle
Partners $100,000
Air Products
AstraZeneca
Bayer
CME ACS - Chemical Marketing and Economics Group, ACS NY Section
Dow Chemical Co.
Genentech
Gilead
Pfizer
Xerox