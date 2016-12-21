



Scholarships For Minority Students Are Available



WASHINGTON, DC — The American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program is offering renewable scholarships of $2,500 to $5,000 per year for African American, Hispanic/Latino and American Indian students entering chemistry-related fields. Qualified students may be studying at community colleges or four-year institutions. Graduating high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors may apply.



Eligible majors include but are not limited to chemistry, toxicology, biochemistry, chemical engineering and chemical technology.



In addition to providing financial support, the ACS Scholars Program pairs students with academic and professional mentors to give them the opportunity to learn from those who have experienced similar challenges related to ethnicity. These relationships can span entire careers.



Scholarship applications will be accepted through March 1, 2017, for the academic year 2017-18. Applications are accepted online on the ACS Scholars Program website www.acs.org/scholars. Additional information is available by calling 1-800-227-5558, extension 6250, or by emailing scholars@acs.org.



The Scholars program, now in its 21st year, aims to build awareness of the value and rewards associated with careers in chemistry and to help students acquire the skills and credentials needed for success. Nearly 1,700 ACS Scholars have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the chemical sciences, and a substantial number have gone on to graduate school and/or entered the workforce in their field.



The ACS Scholars Program is generously supported by:

Founding Partner $1 million+

PPG Industries

Benefactor $1 million

Procter & Gamble

Visionary Partners $500,000

Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation

GlaxoSmithKline

Sustaining Partners $250,000

3M

ACS Petroleum Research Fund

BASF

Dow Corning

DuPont

Merck & Co., Inc.

Schering-Plough

Société de Chimie Industrielle

Partners $100,000

Air Products

AstraZeneca

Bayer

CME ACS - Chemical Marketing and Economics Group, ACS NY Section

Dow Chemical Co.

Genentech

Gilead

Pfizer

Xerox 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor