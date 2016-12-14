Today is December 22nd, 2016 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress



SUNY Ulster Student Awarded Scholarship



SUNY Ulster student, Luke McIntosh, received the 2016 New York State’s Association Institute, Inc. Criminal Justice Scholarship award from Sheriff Paul VanBlarcum as SUNY Ulster President Al Roberts, Undersheriff Michael Freer, and James Truitt, of SUNY Ulster’s Department of Criminal Justice & Human Services looked on.The scholarship is intended to promote and support high performing students that have chosen criminal justice as a career. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor

