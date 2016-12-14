PHOTO GALLERY
Education Today is December 22nd, 2016|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!



December 14th, 2016

SUNY Ulster Student Awarded Scholarship



SUNY Ulster student, Luke McIntosh, received the 2016 New York State’s Association Institute, Inc. Criminal Justice Scholarship award from Sheriff Paul VanBlarcum as SUNY Ulster President Al Roberts, Undersheriff Michael Freer, and James Truitt, of SUNY Ulster’s Department of Criminal Justice & Human Services looked on.The scholarship is intended to promote and support high performing students that have chosen criminal justice as a career.

Copyright 2006-2016 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately




 











My holiday shopping is done:
In Person
On Line
I dont shop

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 