



Neuhaus Officially Announces Re-Election Bid



Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus formally announced his intentions to seek re-election late Thursday evening. GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus formally announced his intentions to seek re-election late Thursday evening.



Following his annual state-of-the-county address, Neuhaus held a fundraiser and talked about the last four years and the future.



He told supporters his administration has done an exemplary job thus far and he is looking forward to doing imore in another term.



“We’ve had a great four years,” said Neuhaus. “We made difficult decisions. We turned this county around. A lot of great things are going and we think we want to continue that momentum. Economic development, budget, helping people: all of these things are happening in Orange County and we’re proud to be here, and I think that we have a great team that we’ve assembled around me. The best days are yet to come.”



At this point, no Democrat has stepped forward to challenge the Republican incumbent.