



Community Members Rally For the Cancer-Stricken Mayor



John DeLessio and Mayor Judy Kennedy. NEWBURGH – People kept pouring into the Newburgh Armory Unity Center on Sunday afternoon to lend their support and open their wallets for Mayor Judy Kennedy.

She is suffering from cancer and will be traveling to Mexico later this month for three weeks of expensive alternative treatment.



Supporters and friends from all over Orange County came to wish Kennedy well, pose for pictures with her in front of a backdrop that read “Love Holds Life,” listen to a jazz trio and enjoy some snacks and wine.



John DeLessio of the Town of Newburgh attended and he reflected on meeting Kennedy shortly after she came to the city. She told him she was contemplating running for public office.

She told him she wanted to run for mayor of Newburgh “and I said, ‘well, you have a good shot, you are a Democrat and your name is Kennedy,’ and we laughed and sure enough she ran and she did it,” DeLessio reflected.



Kennedy said she doesn’t expect to come back from Mexico cured, but with a new outlook and regimen to fight the disease.

