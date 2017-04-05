



Morales-Cid Named as Middletown Alderwoman



Vanessa Morales-Cid (left) and Mayor Joseph DeStefano (right) speak during an event. MIDDLETOWN – Vanessa Morales-Cid is a 20-year-old Middletown native who is attending SUNY Orange and working in security at Touro college, the former Horton Hospital where she was born.



With last week’s resignation of Middletown Alderwoman Sandy Sommers because of health, Morales-Cid contacted Mayor Joseph DeStefano and after interviewing her, he nominated the young lady for the open Fourth Ward seat saying he wants to bring new, young blood into city government.



“We were looking to get young in the city and we are certainly able to do that,” DeStefano said.



Morales-Cid, who is of Mexican heritage, is a member of Community Voices Heard and would like more people to become active in the city.



“I do love Middletown,” Morales-Cid proclaimed. “I was part of a marching band, I did soccer, I did lacrosse; there are just so many good things happening here I would hate for someone who just comes in, goes to Touro or OCCC for a semester and leaves and misses out on the opportunities we can offer.”



Morales-Cid's confirmation by the common council Tuesday is expected to be just a formality.