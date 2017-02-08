



City of Poughkeepsie is Protecting its Bus Service



POUGHKEEPSIE - Mayor Rob Rolison recently said that the City of Poughkeepsie saw a steady decline in ridership of City buses again for 2016. Ridership and its associated revenues have been declining for several years, including a 121,124 decrease in ridership from 2012 to 2016 and this trend is continuing. Between 2015 and 2016 alone, ridership decreased by approximately 38,801on the City’s transit system.



City’s taxpayers supplement the bus service by well over a quarter of a million annually. Given our fiscal situation, the City sould not continue to subsidize the City’s transit system when a better option is available. The City’s 2017 budget continues operating subsidies for the first six months of this year at which time the City’s system will be absorbed by Dutchess County transit operations to create one unified system.



Dutchess County provides bus service within the City limits on many of the same routes. The County is better equipped to provide service within the City and to connect residents to other parts of the County. At a recent public meeting, residents asked for expanded service and better routes.



At the February 6th council meeting, a presentation and information session will take place on transfer of service. Combining these two systems is the clear choice. City residents will be able to travel more efficiently throughout their own City earlier in the mornings and later at night.



“It is unfair to City taxpayers to continue to subsidize two separate transit systems when those buses pass each other on the same streets day after day. This new integrated system will provide better transportation options for our citizens. We need these improved efficiencies to ensure the growth and revitalization of the Queen City,” said Mayor Rob Rolison.



