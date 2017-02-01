



LDCOC’s Statement on Trump’s Executive Orders



MONROE - The Latino Democratic Committee of Orange County (LDCOC) strongly stands against President Trump’s executive orders regarding the construction of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and a ban of immigrants and refugees from various Muslim countries.



Instead of spending billions of dollars on a wall, money will be best spent on fixing our infrastructure, investing in public education, college affordability, and affordable healthcare. The foundation of this country was not to build walls, but to build bridges and creating opportunities for all. Mexico is one of our greatest allies, and we need them.



If this wall is built, the American taxpayers will be the ones paying for it; not Mexico. The American people will pay not just for the cost of the wall, but hidden tariffs imposed by the Mexican government in goods purchased from them as a mode of retaliation.



Those who perhaps have not taken the time to read our country’s history are doomed to repeat it. Because of fear and ignorance this country committed atrocities against Native-Americans; in 1939 this country turned away 908 Jewishrefugees and many were murdered in Europe; and had the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II which 62% were American born. The executive order banning people from seven Muslim countries is a Muslim ban, period. It is cloaked with words of making sure that we are safe from terrorists, but the fact is that it is unconstitutional and racist. Why weren’t Saudia Arabia, Turkey, Libya, UAE, and Pakistan added to the list? Could it be possible that the President has businesses in some of these countries?



The people who are being targeted are citizens in good standing status. Some have even provided services to the American government. Indeed as a nation, we need to ensure terrorism does not find its way into the United States. However, instead of targeting races, religion or countries and radically imposing mandates that have caused fear and uncertainty in our country, a comprehensive review of the immigration process should take place. Imposing a mandate to change the American tradition is moving toward a different type of government; one the American people did not vote for or want.



It is time we unite as people of one nation, without looking at race or color, to elicit change in a peaceful manner and to remind those in power that “we the people” can make a difference.



Pastor Martin Niemöller warned us of what could happen when he stated “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”



Now they are coming for the Muslims, and our Nation will speak up.