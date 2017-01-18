



Sue Serino is Sworn in for Second Term



Senator Sue Serino was officially sworn in for her second term as the 41st Senate District’s State Senator. ALBANY - Senator Sue Serino (R, C, I—Hyde Park) was at the Capitol to kick-off the 2017 Legislative Session and to be officially sworn in for her second term as the 41st Senate District’s State Senator.



Serino hit the ground running on Wednesday and talked about her legislative priorities for the session saying, “My job is to help improve quality of life here in our community, and throughout the state. In my first term, I was proud to do that by laying the groundwork for substantial tax-cuts and economic development initiatives and working towards combatting epidemics that impact far too many here in our community—Lyme Disease, addiction and elder abuse. This term building on that progress is my priority as I aim to delve deeper into these critical issues and work tirelessly to make our area more affordable.”



In a message to the community, Senator Serino said, "I cannot thank residents enough for allowing me the honor of continuing to serve. I am ready to stand and be your voice and I will fight to make sure that our area remains a constant priority in the eyes of the state. Together, we will ensure that our community continues to thrive."