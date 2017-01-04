



A Look Back at 2016 Memorable Moments of President Obama



For the eighth and final time, Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer, has presented his annual "Year in Photographs."



All of them were taken either by Souza or a White House photographer on his staff.



"For many of the images, I’ve included the backstory behind the image to provide further context or to share why that image was particularly important to me.



"As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal. Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady. And I’ve included a few that I thought were just cool photos.



"I hope you enjoy this final Year in Photographs of the Obama administration. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years," stated Souza.

5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor