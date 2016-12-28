PHOTO GALLERY
Obamas’ Last Christmas in the White House Brings Joy to Thousands



WASHINGTON, DC - President Barack Obama, alongside First Lady Michelle Obama and their youngest daughter, Sasha, greets the crowd of thousands at the National Christmas Tree lighting. Photo: Paulette Singleton/Trice Edney News Wire

