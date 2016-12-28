



Neuhaus Sends Reminder About HEAP



Orange County Executive Steven M. Nehaus GOSHEN - Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus is reminding residents that the County is still accepting applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which is administered by the Department of Social Services.



“I want to make sure that residents are aware of the help that is available,” Neuhaus said. “No one should be cold during this winter season. Orange County is the only county in New York State that supports a supplemental fuel to assist those residents who may have higher incomes but still need help. Orange County served approximately 26,700 residents through the HEAP program during the 2015-2016 heating season. Both renters and homeowners can be eligible for assistance.”



HEAP is a federally-funded program that assists eligible households in meeting their home energy needs. This includes financial assistance with paying utility and oil bills for each heating season. Orange County Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health Darcie Miller recommends that applicants use the website www.mybenefits.ny.gov to complete and submit a HEAP application.



HEAP applicants may also apply over the phone by calling 291-2002. Senior residents can also call Orange County’s Office for the Aging at 615-3710 for information and assistance about HEAP. Eligibility for the program is based on the applicant’s income and housing situation.



The total gross monthly income for household size must be at or below $2,300 for a family of one up to $4,423 for a family of four. A family may be eligible for financial assistance in the amount of $21 to $626 depending on the household size and monthly gross income.



“Working together with our state and local partners, we are committed to administering these benefit programs to ensure that those in need receive the support and services that they are eligible for,” Miller said. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor