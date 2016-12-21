



Former Congressman Ben Gilman, Hudson Valley Statesman Dies



Ben Gilman CASTLE POINT – Condolences poured in all day as the word spread that former Congressman Benjamin Gilman died Saturday morning. He was 94.



For the last number of years, he was living at the Castle Point veterans’ hospital near Beacon. He had been in declining health following surgery to repair a damaged hip.



A former chairman of the House Committee on International Relations during the 1990s, the Republican served under seven presidents during a 30-year term that ran from 1973 to 2003.



He was known for his strong commitment to upholding human rights, his efforts on behalf of the hungry and malnourished, his support for the state of Israel, and his dedication to fight the problems of international drug trafficking.



He was a highly-decorated veteran of the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a proponent of a strong national defense.



Gilman was born in Poughkeepsie in 1922 and graduated from Middletown High School, received his B.S. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1946, and his LL.B. from New York Law School in 1950.



State Senator William Larkin (R, Cornwall-on-Hudson) said the community “lost a pillar of our community, a war veteran, a public servant whose record is unmatched and for many of us a good friend.” Larkin said Gilman’s “life is one that will be remembers and celebrated for generations to come.”



State Senator John Bonacic (R, Mt. Hope) said Gilman “was that rare elected official who was both loved and respected while serving the people.”



State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, (D, Forestburgh) was “a true public servant.”



State Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R, Westbrookville) interned for Gilman. Brabenec said Gilman “have me my first opportunity to learn so many great things about politics and most importantly public service. I have never forgotten the lessons he taught me.”



State Assemblyman James Skoufis (D, Woodbury) said Gilman’s “legacy lives on through the countless people whose lives he touched.”



Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said Gilman “was a true gentleman and a role model for how elected officials should conduct themselves and be effective.”



Orange County Republican Party Chairwoman Courtney Greene said Gilman “leaves a legacy of true patriotism and strength in our party.” She said he will be remembered “as a tireless advocate for Orange County and a role model for constituent service.”



Gilman is survived by his wife, Georgia, his son Jonathan and his wife Monica, son Harrison and daughter Susan, Nicole Pappas and her husband Nicholas and Peter Tingus and his wife Jody.



Funeral services were held at Temple Sinai in Middletown on Tuesday, followed by burial at West Point Cemetery.