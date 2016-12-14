



Rolison: Council Vote to Increase Bus Fares Wrong



Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison, today, released the following statement regarding the City Council’s vote to increase bus fares without holding a public hearing prior to the vote.



“The council’s plan to increase bus fares is another example of the short-sighted thinking that has led our city to the current fiscal crisis we face.



Quick fixes to our budget are bad enough, doing it on the backs of the residents who depend on our public transportation system is worse. And voting on the increase, then holding a public hearing 10 days after the vote, is unconscionable.



The lack of transparency on the part of the council to vote on the increase prior to a public hearing is disturbing to say the least.



I call on the council, again, to embrace my plan to improve our city’s transit system with a long term, sustainable solution that benefits our taxpayers and the folks who rely on our public transportation system.”



The council voted to increase bus fares on Thursday December 8th and a public hearing regarding the fare increase is planned for Monday, December 19th.



