Today is April 26th, 2017 |Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress! Tweet Follow @hvpress Hudson Valley Press





22nd Annual Human Rights Awards Dinner



The 2017 Human Rights Commission Honorees: Christopher D. Watkins, Esq., Rev. Chris J. Antal, Abdullah N. Rahaman II, Dr. Ronald Israelski and Lana Williams-Scott . All were recognized at the 22nd Annual Orange County Human Rights Commission Awards Dinner held on Wednesday, April 19 at Kuhl’s Highland House in Middletown. Hudson Valley Press/CHUCK STEWART, JR. By Jennifer Warren MIDDLETOWN - “It’s an honor on top of an honor,” said a smiling Abdullah N. Rahaman II when asked about his recognition Wednesday night. “I was recommended by my teachers, who are my peers, and we all love the kids, using a student-centered approach; it’s really a family business.”



That closeness takes place at Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus, where Rahaman is a social worker, a title Rahaman is quick to place subordinate to something much more.

“The kids are the real gift, and them allowing us, the adults who work with them, to transition them to adulthood,” said Rahaman. “They allow us to do this wonderful work and have real value, some of the most amazing people I know.”



Rahaman was one of five people recognized for their altruistic and selfless contributions to their communities at the Orange County Human Rights Commission’s 22nd Annual Awards Dinner, held at Middletown’s Kuhl’s Highland House.



The process for candidate selection can be traced back to the fall, when applications are reviewed by the Commission. Individuals are then selected who have gone above and beyond advocating for human rights in an assortment of pivotal fields, including; education, law, religion, and medicine. Proceeds from the event go toward scholarship monies for two high school students residing in the Orange County region and intending to pursue future studies at a college in the Orange County region.



“Its a tradition that started 22 years ago to highlight the hard work the Commission stands for, fostering mutual respect among different communities, whether religious, racial or national,” explained Inaudy Esposito, Executive Director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission. “It’s recognizing people through education and training and empowering others to do the same and really make a difference.”



Steven M. Neuhaus, County Executive, further detailed the powerful and crucial work the Commission performs every day.



“There are many challenges in this area, such as rape, drugs and hunger; we need to support the people who take these on,” said Neuhaus. “Human rights is a broad brush; we have an obligation to do everything we can here to make it real and help.”



Another one of Wednesday night’s honorees, Reverend Chris J. Antal, a minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rock Tavern and President of the Greater Newburgh Interfaith Council, is doing his part to live the Commission’s creed.



“I am privileged; all are not,” said Antal, after receiving his award. “I have had a sense of how much suffering there is in this world, and feel a deep commitment to help relieve it.”

Still another honoree, Dr. Ronald Israelski of Westchester Medical Center as well as several other local, esteemed hospitals, also sees the crucial nature of advocating for those who can’t.



“The best way to improve yourself is to lose yourself in helping others,” affirmed Dr. Israelski. “Sometimes there is a fine line between passion and obsession.”

Still another person recognized for her philanthropy, Lana Williams-Scott, a diversity initiative coordinator at Planned Parenthood, reminded the audience of the breadth of the night’s theme.



“When I think of human rights, I think of access to women’s health care as a human right; Congress does not have the right to dictate health care for a woman,” stated Williams-Scott. “No one can be an advocate of women’s health and not support Planned Parenthood; we will continue to fight for the right for women’s human rights.



Also among those recognized by the Commission was lawyer Christopher D. Watkins, Esq. Practicing law since 1996, Watkins, recognized as one of the top 100 employee rights attorneys in the country in 2012, has been representing civil rights plaintiffs in the Hudson Valley since 1999.



Perhaps the night could best be embodied by Rahaman, who after surveying the list of other honorees, felt nothing but humility.



“I’m just so honored to be included among such great people,” said the man lovingly referred to by his students as Mr. “R.”



Click here to see more pictures



- “It’s an honor on top of an honor,” said a smiling Abdullah N. Rahaman II when asked about his recognition Wednesday night. “I was recommended by my teachers, who are my peers, and we all love the kids, using a student-centered approach; it’s really a family business.”That closeness takes place at Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus, where Rahaman is a social worker, a title Rahaman is quick to place subordinate to something much more.“The kids are the real gift, and them allowing us, the adults who work with them, to transition them to adulthood,” said Rahaman. “They allow us to do this wonderful work and have real value, some of the most amazing people I know.”Rahaman was one of five people recognized for their altruistic and selfless contributions to their communities at the Orange County Human Rights Commission’s 22nd Annual Awards Dinner, held at Middletown’s Kuhl’s Highland House.The process for candidate selection can be traced back to the fall, when applications are reviewed by the Commission. Individuals are then selected who have gone above and beyond advocating for human rights in an assortment of pivotal fields, including; education, law, religion, and medicine. Proceeds from the event go toward scholarship monies for two high school students residing in the Orange County region and intending to pursue future studies at a college in the Orange County region.“Its a tradition that started 22 years ago to highlight the hard work the Commission stands for, fostering mutual respect among different communities, whether religious, racial or national,” explained Inaudy Esposito, Executive Director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission. “It’s recognizing people through education and training and empowering others to do the same and really make a difference.”Steven M. Neuhaus, County Executive, further detailed the powerful and crucial work the Commission performs every day.“There are many challenges in this area, such as rape, drugs and hunger; we need to support the people who take these on,” said Neuhaus. “Human rights is a broad brush; we have an obligation to do everything we can here to make it real and help.”Another one of Wednesday night’s honorees, Reverend Chris J. Antal, a minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rock Tavern and President of the Greater Newburgh Interfaith Council, is doing his part to live the Commission’s creed.“I am privileged; all are not,” said Antal, after receiving his award. “I have had a sense of how much suffering there is in this world, and feel a deep commitment to help relieve it.”Still another honoree, Dr. Ronald Israelski of Westchester Medical Center as well as several other local, esteemed hospitals, also sees the crucial nature of advocating for those who can’t.“The best way to improve yourself is to lose yourself in helping others,” affirmed Dr. Israelski. “Sometimes there is a fine line between passion and obsession.”Still another person recognized for her philanthropy, Lana Williams-Scott, a diversity initiative coordinator at Planned Parenthood, reminded the audience of the breadth of the night’s theme.“When I think of human rights, I think of access to women’s health care as a human right; Congress does not have the right to dictate health care for a woman,” stated Williams-Scott. “No one can be an advocate of women’s health and not support Planned Parenthood; we will continue to fight for the right for women’s human rights.Also among those recognized by the Commission was lawyer Christopher D. Watkins, Esq. Practicing law since 1996, Watkins, recognized as one of the top 100 employee rights attorneys in the country in 2012, has been representing civil rights plaintiffs in the Hudson Valley since 1999.Perhaps the night could best be embodied by Rahaman, who after surveying the list of other honorees, felt nothing but humility.“I’m just so honored to be included among such great people,” said the man lovingly referred to by his students as Mr. “R.” 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor



Copyright 2006-2014 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below

Your name: Your email: Article Title: Comment Text:



*Posts do not appear immediately

















