



Operation Port Jervis Pride Receives Certification



Pictured (l – r) are Major General Arthur T. Dean, U.S. Army Retired, Chairman & CEO Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA); Dawn Wilkin, Assistant Director of Prevention Services, Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan; Lindsay Carroll, Project Coordinator, Operation Port Jervis Pride, Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan; Valerie Maginsky, Coalition Chair, Operation Port Jervis Pride; Fran Harding, Director, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; and Carlton Hall, Acting Director National Coalition Institute and Acting VP of Training Operations, CADCA. PORT JERVIS - Operation Port Jervis Pride, a community-based coalition of nearly 70 partners dedicated to improving and enhancing the quality of life in the City of Port Jervis, recently received its certification upon graduating from the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America’s (CADCA) National Coalition Academy. The Academy is a three-week training program developed for coalition staff and volunteers to maintain a highly effective anti-drug community coalition. Operation Port Jervis pride was recognized for completing the comprehensive training at CADCA’s 27th National Leadership Forum hosted in Maryland.



Completion of the national training program was a requirement of the $625,000 five-year Drug Free Communities grant that Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan received from SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, for the establishment of Operation Port Jervis Pride. Catholic Charities serves as the coalition’s lead agency and financial manager. Catholic Charities team member Lindsay Carroll serves as the coalition’s Project Coordinator. Lindsay, and Coalition Chair Valerie Maginsky, attended the graduation ceremony at CADCA’s annual Leadership Forum.



“Following an efficient and effective model for coalition building established by TEAM Newburgh and Catholic Charities more than 10 years ago, Operation Port Jervis Pride was able to hit the ground running when they received a Drug Free Communities grant,” said Dr. Dean Scher, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan. “Lindsay, Valerie, and the coalition members have found many creative and impactful initiatives to engage youth in ways that resonate with them. I’m proud of how much they’ve accomplished in such a short time and congratulate them on graduating from the National Coalition Academy,” added Dr. Scher.



The efforts of Operation Port Jervis Pride maintain a strong focus on the youth of the community, promoting messages of drug, violence, and gang prevention, as well as youth empowerment to improve and enhance the quality of life for young people. Through community relations and outreach, Operation Port Jervis Pride takes its message of prevention to the streets to make residents aware of the many programs and services that are available in the community. Coalition members also participate in community, school, and government activities to further the goal of improving the lives of young people in the city, which has a positive impact on the overall community.



In addition to maintaining a presence in the schools and community, Operation Port Jervis Pride has taken a leadership role in many activities, including National Night Out, Port Jervis’ first-ever trunk or treat safe Halloween event, community Narcan training, Red Ribbon Week and SADD All-Night Graduation Party Sober Event at Port Jervis High School, and responsible beverage server training for bars and restaurants in the City of Port Jervis.



“The Drug Free Communities grant and the work of Operation Port Jervis Pride are important to the entire greater Port Jervis community,” said Lindsay. “Working together, as a coalition, with a shared goal of improving our community, we are stronger and more effective. Our youth are our future, so it’s critically important that we focus on them with opportunities for a brighter future. We greatly appreciate the commitment and warm welcome we received from the Port Jervis community,” added Lindsay.



For more information, or to be a part of Operation Port Jervis Pride, contact Lindsay Carroll at lindsay.carroll@archny.org or substancetaskforce@gmail.com or by phone at 845.754.1111.