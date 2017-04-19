PHOTO GALLERY
Local Today is April 18th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
Hudson Valley Press


April 19th, 2017

Honor Flight Brings Veterans to Nation’s Capital



WWII Navy Veterans Walt Meyer (l) and Bill Charlap (r) chat a bit before boarding the flight from Stewart to Reagan National Airport.
NEW WINDSOR - Ninety WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans traveled to Washington, DC on April 8 to spend the day visiting the war memorials and several of the nation’s monuments.

Sponsored by the Hudson Valley Honor Flight (HVHF), a local chapter of the National Honor Flight Network, air transportation from Stewart International Airport to Reagan National Airport along with DC ground transportation, food and beverages were all provided for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard veterans in an effort to honor their sacrifices and allow them to reflect at their respective memorials. The trip is cost-free for the veterans and a “guardian” – a family member or friend who accompanies each veteran.  

The HVHF hosts four flights each year. Saturday’s flight was the non-profit organization’s fifteenth and 66 Korean War, 12 WWII and two Vietnam War veterans participated.

“It never gets old because of the smiles on the veterans’ faces,” said Beth Vought, executive director of HVHF.

“It was absolutely fabulous – one of the best days of my life,” said Army Air Corp WWII veteran Karnig Thomasin from Pompton Plains, NJ, who celebrated his 93rd birthday Saturday. “Everyone involved – from the volunteers to the drivers and airline folks – give so much of themselves to make this happen.”

HVHF serves veterans in Orange, Ulster, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Sullivan Counties in New York, Pike County, PA, Bergen County, NJ, and Fairfield County, CT).  Veterans from surrounding counties in New Jersey and Connecticut are considered as well. Generous donations from Shop Rite (who donated $150,00 to Saturday’s trip) and other sponsors help make the flights possible.

The next flight is scheduled for May 20, 2017 from Westchester County Airport. For more information or for a veteran’s application to attend a flight, log onto www.hvhonorflight.com.


Copyright 2006-2014 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately

















Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

•  The Mount Raises Over $21,000 to Fight Cancer
•  AME Zion Church Celebrates its 190th Anniversary
•  New York State Raises the Age of Adult Criminal...
•  Hugh Abdullah Rashid Passes Away at Age 84
•  NAACP Statement on the Confirmation of Judge Neil...
•  Art and Soul Gala Funds Medical Center in Haiti
•  Neuhaus Officially Announces Re-Election Bid
•  Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance
•  Walden Savings Celebrating 15 Years at Scott’s...
•  Students Receive Suny Chancellor’s Award
•  Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground
•  ‘Particle Fever’ Next Movies With Spirit Screening
•  Dr. William Harvey Gives Founder’s Day Address
•  Tuskegee Airmen’s Significance in US History
•  10th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Major Success

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 