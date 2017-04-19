



A Musical Celebration of Recovery is Held



Orange County Legislator Matthew Turnbull (left), ADAC Executive Director James Conklin (center), and Orange County Legislator Mike Anagnostakis (right) pose for a photo. Almost 200 people turned out for a fundraising concert sponsored by the Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Council of Orange County (ADAC) benefiting Friends of Recovery Orange (FOR-O). The event was themed “A Musical Celebration of Recovery.”



ADAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to the public health issue of alcoholism and other drug addictions. They provide county residents with programs and services to address these addictions and can be reached at 845-294-9000.



Orange County Legislators Mike Anagnostakis and Matthew Turnbull attended in support of the event. Anagnostakis, who is chairman of the Legislature’s Health & Mental Health Committee, said, “These organizations do great work in turning around the lives of so many people in Orange county.”



April is Alcohol Awareness Month and, nationwide, substance addictions are estimated to affect about one in nine adults. FOR-O is an advocacy effort to organize people and communities to face addiction and stand up for recovery. Meetings are the first Wednesday of every month at 6pm at 224A Main Street in Goshen. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor