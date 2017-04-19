



Second Annual Urban Farming Fair to be Held



The second annual Newburgh Urban Farming Fair will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, its mission is to “Nourish a healthy Newburgh through access to fresh food and urban gardening education.” Photo: Joshua Brown Photography NEWBURGH –The second annual Newburgh Urban Farming Fair will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, Noon to 4:00PM at 80 Broadway at the corner of Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. The free outdoor event celebrates urban farming with exhibits, demonstrations, children’s activities, vendors, food and raffles.



The Fair includes attractions for all ages including crafts and seed planting projects by Hudson Valley Seed and Michael’s, food and farm related story time by the Bija project, expert advice on gardening by Orange County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, bee and chicken demonstrations, and practical tips on “how-to” build and install container gardens in your yard. Attendees will also be able to bring samples of soil from their yards and soil SHOP staff will be available to screen the soil for toxins and provide same-day results



A highlight of the Fair is a free performance of “Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil” by Arm-of-the-Sea Puppet and Mask Theater.



This performance is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.



The event is taking place on Newburgh Last Saturdays, a monthly celebration of the arts, culture, and community in historic downtown Newburgh. For more information visit the Fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newburghurbanfarmingfair.



