PHOTO GALLERY
Local Today is April 18th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
Hudson Valley Press


April 19th, 2017

Second Annual Urban Farming Fair to be Held



The second annual Newburgh Urban Farming Fair will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, its mission is to “Nourish a healthy Newburgh through access to fresh food and urban gardening education.” Photo: Joshua Brown Photography
NEWBURGH –The second annual Newburgh Urban Farming Fair will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, Noon to 4:00PM at 80 Broadway at the corner of Grand Street in the City of Newburgh. The free outdoor event celebrates urban farming with exhibits, demonstrations, children’s activities, vendors, food and raffles.

The Fair includes attractions for all ages including crafts and seed planting projects by Hudson Valley Seed and Michael’s, food and farm related story time by the Bija project, expert advice on gardening by Orange County Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, bee and chicken demonstrations, and practical tips on “how-to” build and install container gardens in your yard. Attendees will also be able to bring samples of soil from their yards and soil SHOP staff will be available to screen the soil for toxins and provide same-day results

A highlight of the Fair is a free performance of “Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil” by Arm-of-the-Sea Puppet and Mask Theater.

This performance is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

The event is taking place on Newburgh Last Saturdays, a monthly celebration of the arts, culture, and community in historic downtown Newburgh. For more information visit the Fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newburghurbanfarmingfair.



Copyright 2006-2014 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately

















Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

•  The Mount Raises Over $21,000 to Fight Cancer
•  AME Zion Church Celebrates its 190th Anniversary
•  New York State Raises the Age of Adult Criminal...
•  Hugh Abdullah Rashid Passes Away at Age 84
•  NAACP Statement on the Confirmation of Judge Neil...
•  Art and Soul Gala Funds Medical Center in Haiti
•  Neuhaus Officially Announces Re-Election Bid
•  Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance
•  Walden Savings Celebrating 15 Years at Scott’s...
•  Students Receive Suny Chancellor’s Award
•  Newburgh Revitalization Project Breaks Ground
•  ‘Particle Fever’ Next Movies With Spirit Screening
•  Dr. William Harvey Gives Founder’s Day Address
•  Tuskegee Airmen’s Significance in US History
•  10th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Major Success

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 