



Mount, Newburgh Ministry Celebrate Alliance



Left to right: Dean Goldberg, associate professor of communication arts and film studies, and vice president of the Newburgh Ministry Board of Directors; and his wife; Colin Jarvis, executive director of the Newburgh Ministry; and Dr. David Kennett, president of Mount Saint Mary College. Photo: Lee Ferris NEWBURGH – Mount Saint Mary College and the Newburgh Ministry chronicled the success of their longstanding alliance on Thursday, March 23 at the college.

The event brought together both organizations – as well as members of the local community – to celebrate the longstanding partnership.



Newburgh Ministry is a culturally diverse, grassroots organization located in the City of Newburgh’s east end. It offers dignity and hope to those who enter seeking shelter, resources, solace, and fellowship. In an atmosphere of care, hospitality, and non-violence, the ministry strives to improve living conditions, transform lives, and honor God.



For years, Mount faculty and students have been engaged in service learning through volunteering their time, energy, and expertise at the Newburgh Ministry, aiding the underserved in the City of Newburgh.



Colin Jarvis, executive director of the Newburgh Ministry, addressed the crowd after an introduction from Mount President Dr. David Kennett. The synergy between the Mount and the Newburgh Ministry has not only benefited both organizations, he said, but the Newburgh community as a whole.



“The collaboration was made in heaven,” he said. “We continue to serve the poorest of the poor and help them transform their lives – and the City of Newburgh. There’s a lot of work to be done and the partnership we have now with the Mount will further advance what we’re all trying to do.”



Dean Goldberg, associate professor of communication arts and film studies, serves as vice president of the Newburgh Ministry Board of Directors.



“For many years, the Mount has been very important to the Newburgh Ministry, and vice versa,” said Goldberg. “The Mount is very much steeped in the tradition of service, and the Newburgh Ministry is a great reflection of that. We do a lot together.”



Goldberg noted that Mount Saint Mary College has participated in many Newburgh Ministry projects and services. Through the college’s Campus Ministry, students regularly donate hundreds of food and clothing items per year, as well as volunteering their time.



The Mount’s School of Nursing has assisted Newburgh Ministry’s physician in charge through the aid of nursing students, who temper their classwork with the real-life experience. The School of Business has also volunteered their time and students, including helping the underserved complete their taxes in February, March, and April though the Tax Aide program.



The college’s Sigma Tau chapter of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), the International Honor Society of Education, has recently initiated the literacy program at the Newburgh Ministry. After less than six months, it is already a great success.



The Division of Arts and Letters’ public relations students have also worked with the Newburgh Ministry, as have members of Mount Media, the college’s creative agency made up of students. The group created a video for the 30th anniversary of the Newburgh Ministry that aided in the organization’s fundraising efforts.



Sr. Margaret Anderson, OP, Mount Saint Mary College Board vice chair; Sr. Patricia Sullivan ‘64, OP, professor emerita of mathematics; and Fr. Francis Amodio, O.Carm., campus chaplain and director of the Mount’s Campus Ministry, are all currently serving or have served as members of the Newburgh Ministry board. 5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor