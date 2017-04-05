



10th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake is a Major Success



Members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County Mount Saint Mary College Mentor Program, were on hand with their approximately 20 children charges to participate in Sunday’s “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” annual fundraiser event, held at Pat Tarsio Lanes. By Jennifer Warren NEW WINDSOR - 36 teams. $11,000 in sponsorships. Priceless unity, support, and purpose.



Sunday, for the 10th year at Tarsio Lanes, hundreds of people came together to celebrate a full momentum fundraising charge for the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Orange County. “Bowl for Kids’ Sake,” the culminating bowling venue, features individuals as well as companies creating teams dedicated to raising pivotal funds for BBBS.



“This is one of our signature fundraisers that really helps us throughout the year; if we don’t do well today, it makes the rest of the year a struggle,” explained Sharon Williams, Executive Director of BBBS of Orange County. “This is so very important because we are the only Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate in the Hudson Valley.”



A crucial segment in the local communities, BBBS of Orange County has made a huge difference in the City of Newburgh. With an approximately 20 child roster at their Mount Saint Mary College Mentor Program, BBBS of Orange County’s influence is widespread; keeping it strong, is critical.



“Our children are here bowling with their Big Brothers and Big Sisters from the Mount Saint Mary College Program today,” said Courtney Allen, Mentor Manager. “Without events and fundraisers like this, we wouldn’t be able to fund programs like this, and it’s just so much fun for the Lil’s (Little Brothers and Sisters) to be able to participate in an event like this.”



One of those MSMC mentors is Senior Rose Linehan.



“I joined this program my freshman year; I did not realize how much of an impact it would have on me,” said Linehan. “It is such a rewarding feeling to watch our Littles grow and mature, and being able to create a bond with these children is the best feeling.”



That impact is truly felt by youth in the program.



“I love Big Brothers Big Sisters because we get to do a lot of activities, and I really like them,” said 5th grader Roderra Bethen. “Today was so much fun getting to bowl, eating snacks and spending time with them.”



In addition to the three hours of lively bowling, the day further included continuous music entertainment, as well as an assortment of raffles, all of whose monies went to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, a non-profit organization whose volunteers, mentors and employees have a profound effect on youth’s lives throughout the Hudson Valley.



“We are so very grateful for Tarsio Lanes for always letting us take over this place once a year on this Sunday,” said a smiling, appreciative Williams. “We are continually trying to figure out ways to do our work, and events like this one today, private donations, as well as volunteers, are what we really depend upon.”



Big Brothers big Sisters of Orange county will continue to accept donations throughout the month of April. To learn more about how to help, log on to: www.mentorachild.org/bfks.



