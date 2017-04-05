



Come and Celebrate National Library Week



The plight of elephants is just one of the programs scheduled at the Newburgh Free Library during National Library Week, April 9 – 15. NEWBURGH - From reading therapy dogs to web development, the Newburgh Free Library will present a wide variety of activities to celebrate National Library Week, April 9 – 15. This week is especially timely as it falls during spring break, offering school children and adults a chance to engage in learning opportunities.



“We’re celebrating the theme ‘Libraries Transform’ because libraries can change people’s lives. We offer free access to technology, help with research, job services, books in various formats as well as programs that help all ages grow and develop,” said library director Chuck Thomas. “Look for Calvin and Hobbes and other comics posted throughout the library; they offer a pretty funny view of libraries,” he added.



From April 9 - 21, the “Food for Fines” program gives library users the opportunity to pay off fines by donating food items. For each donated non-perishable food item, the fine will be waived for one overdue item. The program covers previous or current fines, but does not apply to lost or damaged items. “Food for Fines” donations are accepted at the Main Library and Town Branch.



Also during National Library Week, the Friends of the Newburgh Free Library plan to open its first Little Free Library, housing books to take and return. Watch for more details.



Kicking off National Library Week is “Plight of the Elephants” on Sun., Apr. 9 at 3 p.m. This family program will focus on how elephants live, eat and breed and how interactions with humans can lead to devastating results. Photos from the Boon Lott’s Elephant Sanctuary in Thailand will be displayed. Also scheduled for April 9 is the Annual Community Art Show Reception from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., with entries in oil and acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, photography and sculpture.



The “Introduction to Web Development” class on Tues., Apr. 11 at 6 p.m. explores the use of JavaScript to create interactive web pages. Registration is required. Register at www.newburghlibrary.org. On Thurs., Apr. 13 at 7 p.m. “Lost Rondout: A Story of Urban Removal” will document Kingston’s downtown tear-down for urban renewal.



The Youth Services Department has scheduled a week of activities, starting with a meeting of the Middle Grade Math Club on Sun., Apr. 9 at 3 p.m. Youngsters in grades 6 – 8 will tackle math puzzles and problems from middle school math meets, and enjoy snacks and math minute speed challenges. For information, contact: newburghmathclub@gmail.com.

Hagrid’s Army will meet on Mon., Apr. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Town Branch. This Newburgh chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance will plan future service projects and discuss leadership positions. Newcomers of all ages are welcome. Also on April 10 at 7 p.m. is a “Teen Trivia Night,” open to ages 12 and up. Possible topics may include entertainment, sports, politics, people, etc.



A Gamer’s Meetup on Tues., Apr. 11 at 1 p.m. is a chance for kids and teens age 8 and up to battle, trade and show off their collections in the Pokémon trading card game or the 3DS games. At 6 p.m., the Tail Waggin’ Tutors will be at the Town Branch, ready to listen to children practice their reading. This is a school-aged drop-in program for children that features certified/licensed therapy dogs.



At 3 p.m. at the Main Library, “Technotics for Teens” offers a look at the library’s selection of robotics and electronics. Teens ages 12 and up can participate in competitions and challenges.



“Intro to Social Media and Online Content for Kids and Parents” on Wed., Apr. 12 at 6 p.m. will cover topics such as popular social media sites, how to find suitable content and how to participate responsibly online alongside your child. The class is designed for parents/guardians and their children under age 13. Registration is required.



On Thurs., Apr. 13 at 3 p.m., the Checkmate Chess Club will meet for open chess. All abilities are welcome at this program for ages 7 and up. Interested adults are invited to serve as instructors for youth.



Wrapping up the week is “Super Science Saturdays” on Sat., Apr. 15 at 2:30 p.m. This “learning and doing” program is aimed at children ages 5 - 9 who can explore science activities, books and media on a monthly science theme. The April theme is “Marvelous Magnetism.”



First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is observed each April by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. To register for programs, go to www.newburghlibrary.org and click on "Calendar of Events." For information on library programs and services, call 845-563-3600.