



American Revolutionary War Event to be Held



The Brigade of the American Revolution occupies the historic huts in New Windsor on April 30, a weapons firing demonstration will also takes place. NEW WINDSOR - The Brigade of the American Revolution occupies the historic huts in New Windsor on April 30 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. A weapons firing demonstration takes place at 2:00 PM with colorfully uniformed soldiers firing muskets and maneuvering to the music of fifes and drums.



An 18th century marvel, the Continental Army winter encampment at New Windsor was constructed in about a month. Over 7,000 soldiers and their family members created the second largest community in New York, only New York City was larger. Visitors will meet some of the inhabitants of this city as well as the armed forces of the King of Great Britain and Parliament. Authentically dressed members of the Brigade of the American Revolution use this time to teach the latest knowledge in recreating life from that era. The presentations are an enjoyable experience, something to be long remembered. Through lectures and demonstrations, a wide variety of 18th century period life is revealed. New Windsor Cantonment site staff is present to do musket firings and presentations on military medicine throughout the day.



The Historic Huts are part of the Last Encampment of the Continental Army, the portion of the 18th century camp owned by the Town of New Windsor, New York. This historic site is administered by the National Temple Hill Association, the local organization responsible for preserving a large section of the Continental Army’s final winter encampment. In addition to the special programs and activities, the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and the New Windsor Cantonment Visitor Center are open 1:00-5:00 PM. These buildings feature the story of the Purple Heart, the history of the New Windsor Cantonment, Revolutionary War artifacts and the exhibit The Last Argument of Kings, Revolutionary War Artillery. A picnic grove is available and there is plenty of free parking. Also be sure to visit Washington’s Headquarters in Newburgh, a short drive from the New Windsor Cantonment.



New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site is part of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission. The Palisades Interstate Park Commission administers 29 park, parkways and historic sites for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in New York as well as the Palisades Interstate Park and parkway in New Jersey. For more information about New York State parks and historic sites, please visit our website at www.nysparks.com and follow the links for historic sites.



For more information please call (845) 561-1765 ext. 22. Admission is free. The Historic Huts are located on Causeway Road/Fisher Lane in the Town of New Windsor, New York 12553.



