



Fund Raiser For Mayor Kennedy is a Success



Terri Vargas assisting in the day’s fund-raiser, receiving a check for $2000 from the GNRC President Rev. David Mason , and Rotarian Dan Olson. NEWBURGH- The Sunday fund raising event at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, “Hope For Judy”, for costs for a life-saving cancer treatment program for Mayor Kennedy was an immediate success. The response reflected the great love and respect in our community for Mayor Kennedy. Scheduled from 2 to 5 pm, food, entertainment and testimonials were part of the afternoon event.



At the outset an anonymous challenge of $10,000 was made if it could be matched by others supporting the fund raiser. This was matched after an hour, bringing the total raised to over $20,000. Among the numerous individuals and organizations that contributed, the Greater Newburgh Rotary Club presented a check for $2000, raised this week on behalf of Mayor Kennedy from members. Judy had been an active honorary member of the GNRC for several years, and she has been very much missed over the recent months by GNRC.



Others who wish to contribute to the fund may do so by sending checks to Love Holds Life ( a licensed cancer foundation, 501 (c)(3); 100% of all proceeds go directly to the person in need, 2345 Route 52, Suite 2F, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533).

