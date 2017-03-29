



Cub Scouts and Adams Fairacre Farms Team Up



1st row - left to right - Cub Scout Pack 122 Wolf Den 2nd graders. 2nd row - left to right - Nyhisha T. Gibbs, Volunteer Administrator, Dutchess Outreach, Nicole DeGroodt, Adams Store Manager, Cody Gibbs, Den Chief, Sam Train, Den Leader, Brian Riddel, Executive Director Dutchess Outreach. POUGHKEEPSIE - On Friday, March 17, 2017, at Adams Fairacre Farms, 2nd graders from Cub Scout Pack 122 Wolf Den, their Den Chief, Cody Gibbs and their Den Leader, Sam Train joined Nicole DeGroodt, Adams Store Manager, to witness the presentation of a donation to Dutchess Outreach on their behalf.



The donation was accepted by Brian Riddell, Executive Director, Dutchess Outreach and Nyhisha T. Gibbs, Volunteer Administrator, Dutchess Outreach.



Notably, the Cub Scout Den is sponsoring a personal hygiene drive to benefit Dutchess Outreach. Boxes have been placed in numerous stores, including Adams Fairacre Farms, churches and schools.



Dutchess Outreach is grateful to the Cub Scouts for their efforts to assist with providing food and essential health and hygiene items to those in need. And, we are especially thankful to Adams for their kind and generous donation.



*Cub Scout Pack 122 is sponsored by the Arlington Reformed Church. The Pack Cubmaster is Patricia Keeley.