PHOTO GALLERY
Local Today is April 10th, 2017|Hudson Valley Press - More Than News |Bookmark HVPress!
Hudson Valley Press


March 29th, 2017

Cub Scouts and Adams Fairacre Farms Team Up



1st row - left to right - Cub Scout Pack 122 Wolf Den 2nd graders. 2nd row - left to right - Nyhisha T. Gibbs, Volunteer Administrator, Dutchess Outreach, Nicole DeGroodt, Adams Store Manager, Cody Gibbs, Den Chief, Sam Train, Den Leader, Brian Riddel, Executive Director Dutchess Outreach.
POUGHKEEPSIE - On Friday, March 17, 2017, at Adams Fairacre Farms, 2nd graders from Cub Scout Pack 122 Wolf Den, their Den Chief, Cody Gibbs and their Den Leader, Sam Train joined Nicole DeGroodt, Adams Store Manager, to witness the presentation of a donation to Dutchess Outreach on their behalf.

The donation was accepted by Brian Riddell, Executive Director, Dutchess Outreach and Nyhisha T. Gibbs, Volunteer Administrator, Dutchess Outreach.

Notably, the Cub Scout Den is sponsoring a personal hygiene drive to benefit Dutchess Outreach. Boxes have been placed in numerous stores, including Adams Fairacre Farms, churches and schools.

Dutchess Outreach is grateful to the Cub Scouts for their efforts to assist with providing food and essential health and hygiene items to those in need.  And, we are especially thankful to Adams for their kind and generous donation.

*Cub Scout Pack 122 is sponsored by the Arlington Reformed Church. The Pack Cubmaster is Patricia Keeley.


Copyright 2006-2014 The Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

              Let Your Voice Be Heard ... Fill Out the Reader Response Form Below
Your name:
Your email:
Article Title:
Comment Text:


*Posts do not appear immediately



















Are you planning a summer vacation this year?
Yes
No
Not sure

Google

 

HEADLINES

 






HVPress.net | Copyright © 2006-2016 Hudson Valley Press. All rights reserved. | Use of this site indicates your agreement to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for our Site. | HVPress.net 