



Winning TAKE 5 Tickets Were Sold in Dover Plains and Pawling



The New York Lottery announced two top prize winning tickets were sold in Dutchess County for the January 23 TAKE 5 drawing.



A top prize winning ticket worth $28,376.50 was sold at Carols Gift Shop at 3081 Route 22 in Dover Plains.



A second top prize winning ticket, also worth $28,376.50, was sold at the Hannaford store at 162 Route 22 in Pawling.



In addition to the two $28,376.50 top prizes for the January 23 TAKE 5 drawing, which was won by matching five out of five numbers, 257 players each purchased winning tickets worth $331 by matching four out of five numbers for the drawing. In total, there were 84,859 TAKE 5 winners for the January 23 drawing.



The winning numbers for the January 23 TAKE 5 drawing were 04-09-13-17-31.



The Lottery encourages everyone who bought a New York Lottery draw game ticket, to check their tickets again, as they could be holding a winner. Tickets expire one year after the game’s drawing.



The winners may claim the tickets at any of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers statewide, including the Lottery’s Fishkill office at 18 Westage Business Center, Hudson Valley Towne Center, Suite 6, Fishkill, NY 12524 or at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway at 810 Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, NY 10704. To learn more about how to redeem a prize, click here.

The five winning numbers for TAKE 5 are drawn from the set of 39 available numbers every day at 11:21 p.m.