



“Hidden Figures” Private Screening Fundraiser



POUGHKEEPSIE - On Friday, January 13, 2017, the Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® - Iota Alpha Omega Chapter held a private screening fundraiser of the movie Hidden Figures at Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, HIDDEN FIGURES, is the incredible untold story of 3 brilliant African-American women, Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big after this stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence and turned around the Space Race. And while few know the story of how these three black women helped the US win the space race, even fewer know that all three of these women were members of the Black Sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.



This private screening fundraiser sold out a 191 seat theater a week in advance of its sales deadline. We would like to thank Marist Upward Bound of Poughkeepsie, NY, Boys and Girls Club of Newburgh, and all of those in the Mid-Hudson Valley community who supported us.



The proceeds from this private screening will benefit the Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation Scholarship Fund. Our next event will be a Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, May 13, 2017, 8-10am at Applebee’s 3450 North Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please go to www.midhudsonivyfoundation.org for more details visit midhudsonivyfoundation2016@gmail.com.



Should you wish to support the scholarship fund, kindly send donations to: The Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation, Inc. at P.O. Box 1848, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.



5 Stars - Excellent 4 Stars - Good 3 Stars - Average 2 Stars - Fair 1 Stars - Poor