



Hollywood’s Legends to Highlight Film Fest



Actor Armand Assante, an Orange County native, joined festival organizers and elected officials in Greenwood Lake Wednesday afternoon for the announcement.



Festival founder and Chairman Kenneth Del Vecchio called Assante “a rare talent” worthy of joining previous recipients, including Charles Durning, Cloris Leachman and Paul Sorvino.

Assante returned the praise to Del Vecchio.



“I’m humbled and I’m enthused that he’s doing this,” Assante said. “It’s very, very courageous. I know you have to walk a tightrope to do it. I know the drill. So, God bless you for it.”



The move from Middletown to the festival’s new venue, Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park on the north end of Greenwood Lake, will make the event even bigger, better and more accessible to a wider area including northern New Jersey and New York City,” Del Vecchio said.



He said the festival, from May 19 to 25, will retain its format of the first 12 years.



“There’s going to be an opening night celebration with a red carpet and food and beverages and a big party that’s going to kick things off. And then, we’re going to go into the opening night celebration and it’s all going to be held at what I’m saying and fully believe is going to be the most terrific venue that I’ve had this festival at."



Joining Del Vecchio and Assante for the announcement were Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer, Town of Warwick Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec and Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, all welcoming the Hoboken International Film Festival to its new home.



For the last several years, it had been held at Middletown's Paramount Theater.