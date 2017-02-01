PHOTO GALLERY
February 1st, 2017

NFA Students Participate in Columbia Tourney



NEWBURGH - Members of the Newburgh Free Academy Debate Team participated in the Columbia University tournament on January 20th and 21st. This was the team’s first debate and they competed against nationally ranked students from across the country.

Team members include: Janaiya Alexander, Anna Brozycki, Linda Chen, Julius Olitan, Raman Singh, and Jy’ajah Villani. The team was helped by Debate Team Advisor Jonelle Formato-Santo, Chemistry teacher Michele Bender, Social Studies teacher Russell Candela and parent John Brozycki.
 


