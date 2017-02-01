PHOTO GALLERY
February 1st, 2017

Johnson to Emcee Tuskegee Airmen Dinner



Anthony Johnson
NEW WINDSOR - The New Windsor-based Maj. Gen. Irene Trowell-Harris Chapter of the national Tuskegee Airmen association has announced that WABC-TV Channel 7 newsman Anthony Johnson will be the Master of Ceremonies for its 19th Annual Tuition-Assistance Awards dinner.

Johnson began his journalism career as a radio reporter in Washington, DC and then joined 1010 WINS in New York City, where he covered the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the devastating explosion of TWA 800 off Long Island. In 2001, as a member of the Eyewitness News Team, he reported live from the scene of the 9/11 Twin Towers collapse.

This year’s dinner-and-dance gala will be held at Anthony’s Pier 9 on Saturday evening, February 4, at six p.m., beginning with a cocktail hour, silent auction and entertainment. During the dinner, twelve $1,000 tuition-assistance awards will be granted to Hudson Valley high school seniors from Cornwall, Maybrook, Middletown, Newburgh, New Paltz and Warwick Valley.

Also attending the dinner will be Maj. Gen. Irene Trowell-Harris, World War II Army nurse Nancy  eftenant-Colon (brother of Tuskegee Airman Samuel Gordon Leftenant), 15th Air Force B-17 and B-24 crewmen Harvey Horn and Vincent Lisanti, Tuskegee flight instructor Roscoe “Coach” Draper, and original Tuskegee Airman Wilfred DeFour.

The evening’s special honoree and guest speaker will be Emmy-winning former talk show host, life coach and international lecturer Anne Palmer, author of “The Gifted Trap.”
The public is welcome to attend the dinner and meet these honored attendees and other area notables. To purchase tickets, visit www.tai-ny.com.


