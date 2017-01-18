



Volunteers Join Habitat Newburgh to Honor MLK



Habitat Newburgh Volunteers working on demolition at 30 South Miller St. NEWBURGH - Over 100 volunteers joined Habitat Newburgh in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service. Together, they worked on Habitat Newburgh projects ranging from demolition at the latest gut-rehab house, to painting doors and trim, and helping at the ReStore. There was also a youth activity building and painting bat houses that will be donated to Stony Kill Farm.



“I believe that the work that we do is very much in line with the values of Dr. King,” said Habitat Newburgh Executive Director, Cathy Collins. “The barriers that so often divide us naturally fall away on the construction site when we are all working together towards a common goal; offering a hand up to our neighbors and giving local families the opportunity to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership.”



Taking place each third Monday in January, this day of service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, addresses social problems, and moves us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community."