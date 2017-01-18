



Annual MLK Community Commemorative Service



The Rev. Dr. Edward L. Hunt (second from left), joins hands with other clergy as they sing "We Shall Overcome" as Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted the 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Commemorative Service Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Wappingers Falls, NY. Hudson Valley Press/CHUCK STEWART, JR. WAPPINGERS FALLS – For 29 years, the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has hosted the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Commemorative Service. Last Sunday was no exception.



From the start of the service, it was obvious that something was missing. That something was actually someone, Mrs. Lorraine M. Roberts.



Roberts, who passed away in February of 2015, had a huge influence on the community she called home. Roberts was remembered for her roles with the United Way, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill and the Dutchess County Historical Society, to name a few.



But for those gathered on Sunday, it was the many hats she wore at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, which truly hit home. It was there she held positions such as historian and secretary for the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, as well as a founding member of its Black History Ministry.



Dorena Robinson, President of the Black History Ministry, called Roberts a faithful follower of God and a joyful spirit. “She was always rooting for you to be the best person you could be,” Robinson said.



Following the tribute, “Daughters of Destiny” performed a dance number and Danielle Joyner recited the poem “God Why Did You Make Me Black?” Throughout the service, images of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and civil rights marches were displayed on the large overhead projector, invoking this year’s theme “Do Justice.”



Rev. Alexis Vinogradov, retired pastor of St. Gregory Orthodox Church, was this year’s guest speaker. Speaking on the sermon topic of “A New Creation,” his main point was he wants people to “go and become exactly that courageous beacon of light that God called each of us to be.”



Vinogradov said he knows that he is not called by God to be Dr. King. There is already one Dr. King, but he is called simply to be Alexis Vinogradov. “It’s up to me to go out and find out what that means. And just as Martin Luther King knew and preached, none of us achieve this on our own. But together each one of us, remaining true to his or her own calling, we are an unstoppable force of Christ’s love and presence in the world.”



Rev. Dr. Edward Hunt, pastor of Bethel Missionary Church, concluded the service by calling those in attendance to action, saying, “If you see someone, put a smile on your face and say hello. If you see someone struggling, ask if you can help. What the world needs now is your love. Let’s do the best we can being children of God.”



With those words spoken, Rev. Hunt led the congregation in singing “We Shall Overcome.” People joined hands in unity as they sang and reached across the aisles.



Before leaving Rev. Hunt announced that the free-will offering which was collected during the event, totaling more than $1,400, was given to a board member of the local not-for-profit Meals on Wheels. Past donations at the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Commemorative Service have supported the Jane Bolin Portrait Project, Grinnell Library, and several local shelters.