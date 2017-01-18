



Third Annual MLK Day of Service For Girls



Participants of the Newburgh Girl Power Program Third Annual Day of Service for Girls in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. pose for a group photo on Monday, January 16 at Safe Harbors of the Hudson in Newburgh, NY. Hudson Valley Press/CHUCK STEWART, JR. NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Girl Power Program sponsored its Third Annual Day of Service for Girls in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16 at Safe Harbors of the Hudson in Newburgh.



Keeping with the motto of “Make it a day on, not a day off,” Doris Lopez, Program Director of the Newburgh Girl Power Program at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Grand St., once again organized the event.



The day began with a welcome from Lopez and an introduction of the guest speaker, Ms. Asheena Baez. The young girls were quickly drawn to Baez and her story. As she spoke about her struggles growing up, some in the audience began nodding their heads, as they could relate.



Baez moved around a lot when she was young, thus making it difficult for her to develop relationships with teachers or other children. Several members of her family had addiction problems. Food was often scarce, so she learned to eat fast to prevent anyone from taking it from her. Baez described all of these experiences as traumatic.



In high school she would “reinvent” herself. At 16 she would pen the poem “125th Street Blues” which would garner her fame and much needed funds for college tuition. College would also be a struggle as she didn’t make it past her first semester at Hampton University.



Back home and broke, she was determined to work hard, save her money and return to school. Constantly overcoming adversity, she would arrive at Clarke Atlanta University, where she would become the campus queen. All of her many trials and tribulations taught her one thing. “God don’t make mistakes. All of those things brought me here today, which is where I’m supposed to be,” she said.



“Every time they told the little girl she couldn’t fly, I asked them not to step on my wings,” Baez said, as she encouraged each of the girls to soar high and to reach their dreams. Dreams which are deeply rooted in the American Dream, as Dr. King stated.



Baez demonstrated to the girls that the American Dream is still what you make of it. It is not the color of your skin, it is not who your parents were. It is the notion that you, with equal opportunity, can achieve anything through your own hard work and perseverance.



The day continued with more life lessons from the Civil Rights movement, which included the viewing of Dr. King's March on Washington, DC and his "I Have a Dream" speech.