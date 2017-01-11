



Howland Library Presents “Art is Elementary”



A piece of artwork created by Allen M. from Glenham Elementary School in Beacon, NY. BEACON - The Howland Public Library is pleased to present Art is Elementary, an exhibition of student artwork from the Beacon City School District elementary Schools. A reception for the students and teachers will be held on Saturday, January 28th from 2-4pm. All are welcome. The exhibit will be on view in the Community Room from through February 18th.



Art is Elementary features work from J.V. Forrestal Elementary School, Glenham Elementary School, Sargent Elementary School, and South Avenue Elementary School. The exhibit was organized in collaboration with Claudine Farley, District Art Department Coordinator and art teachers, Sallie Farkus, Cathy Pezzo and Susan Wurtz. The exhibit is just a small sample of the amazing work being done by students of all ages throughout the Beacon City School District.



Frames for the exhibit were provided through a generous donation from the late artist, Warren Hurley. Mr. Hurley made the donation to HPL’s Community Art Program after he exhibited his paintings at the library in April of 2016. Mr. Hurley taught art at Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School in Port Washington, NY before becoming a school administrator in Pearl River, Ossining, and New Paltz, NY. The library thought it fitting to use the donation to support the school exhibits at the library to honor Mr. Hurley’s legacy as an educator. The library also thanks Beacon Arts & Education Foundation and Friends of the Howland Library for their matching donations. The Frames will be used for all future Beacon City School District exhibits at the library.



The Howland Public Library is located at 313 Main Street in Beacon, NY. The Community Room is open during regular library hours. Please note the gallery may not be accessible during some library programs. Please call the library at 845-831-1134 or consult the library calendar at beaconlibrary.org before planning your visit.

